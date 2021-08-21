Catholic Church requests people to hoist black flags today

August 21, 2021   08:59 am

The Catholic Church of Sri Lanka has appealed to people of all faiths to hoist black flags today (Aug.21) in protest of delayed justice to the victims of 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The decision to hoist black flags across the country was reached with the intention of taking issue with the government’s failure to bring the perpetrators to book.

Accordingly, bells are rung between 8.45 am and 9.45 am this morning, in remembrance of the victims of the deadly bomb attacks while prayers are offered by priests.

Last month, the Catholic Church directed a 19-page letter to the President, stating that the legal action taken so far against those who are responsible for the carnage are unsatisfactory.

