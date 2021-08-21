186 more people under arrest for flouting quarantine regulations

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 186 more people within the last 24 hours for failing to adhere to quarantine regulations.

Reportedly, a total of 55,842 arrests pertaining to quarantine law violations have been made since October 30, last year.

After the interprovincial travel restrictions were tightened last week, the police beefed up monitoring at the 12 road blocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province.

As many as 735 vehicles and 1,261 people have been inspected by the police at the Western Province borders.

However, 471 individuals and 191 vehicles have been sent back for attempting to cross the provincial borders without permission.

In the meantime, an island-wide quarantine curfew was enforced from 10.00 pm yesterday (Aug. 20). It will be in effect until 4.00 am on the 30th of August (Monday).

Essential services, export, apparel and agricultural sectors are allowed to function as normal during that period while pharmacies will also be permitted to operate as per usual.

In addition, the COVID-19 inoculation drive will also be carried on during the quarantine curfew and vaccine recipients who are scheduled to receive their second doses can get themselves vaccinated at respective clinics.