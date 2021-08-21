WHO reaffirms support to Sri Lanka in battle against COVID-19

The World Health Organization has reaffirmed its support to Sri Lanka in the procurement of COVID vaccines, medical equipment and supplemental oxygen, says Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

In a tweet, the health minister stated that he met with Dr Alaka Singh, WHO Representative to Sri Lanka on Friday (August 20).

On behalf of the WHO, she has commended the Sri Lankan government for its efforts to ramp up the national inoculation drive.

Further, Dr. Singh has offered to facilitate procurement of more rapid antigen kits, Minister Rambukwella said further.

Amidst the lockdown y'day, I had the honour of meeting Dr. Alaka Singh the @WHOSriLanka rep. On behalf of the @WHO, she commended the excellent work done by the #GoSL in the #lka #VaccinationDrive paying special attention to the frontline workers & the medical staff.



Responding to the health minister’s tweet, the WHO office in Sri Lanka stated that the organization is fully committed to supporting the island at this critical juncture.

The WHO said it endorses the social measures Sri Lanka put in place yesterday, pointing out that these restrictions will reinforce the vaccination effort and reduce the burden on the health system, accelerating COVID-19 recovery.