Health Ministry specifies activities permitted during quarantine curfew

The Director-General of Health Services has issued a general guide for health, local security and local administrative bodies, specifying a list of services should operate during the quarantine curfew period.

According to Dr. Asela Gunawardena, the permitted functions must be carried out with strict adherence to the health guidelines that are already in place.

The health sector including ambulance, laboratory and diagnostic services, pharmacies, COVID vaccination programs will continue to operate as per usual.

The communiqué noted that routine clinics will not be held, however, medicines will be sent to registered clinic patients.

It further read that police stations, Grama Niladhari officers, all field-based officials, local government authorities, utility services and agriculture sector can carry on their functions under strict precautions.

Meanwhile, supermarkets and groceries are allowed to provide online services during this period and bakeries are permitted to provide mobile delivery services to the public.

Although banks will remain open for limited financial transactions, they are encouraged to provide online banking services to the customers.

Transportation is only allowed for essential or other permitted services, mobile deliveries and emergency transfer of patients, according to Dr. Gunawardena.

During the ten-day lockdown, only one person from each household is allowed to go out at a time for a specific purpose.

The Director-General of Health Services strictly advised the vulnerable people – senior citizens above the age of 65 years or patients with chronic illnesses – to not move outside the house unless for medical reasons.

Dr. Gunawardena stressed that religious and social gatherings, restaurants, hotels, guest houses, village fairs, tuition classes, sports festivals, cinemas, spas and other activities not specified in the communiqué will not be permitted during the locked-down period.