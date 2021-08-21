Directives issued to police officers on performing duties during quarantine curfew

August 21, 2021   05:59 pm

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has issued a notice to all police officers, explaining how their duties should be performed during the quarantine curfew-imposed period.

Sri Lanka was placed under a ten-day from 10.00 pm yesterday (August 20) until 4.00 am on August 30 (August 30).

It states that COVID vaccination program will go ahead without interruption and that the members of public should be given permission to travel to respective vaccination centres.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories