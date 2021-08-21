Directives issued to police officers on performing duties during quarantine curfew

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has issued a notice to all police officers, explaining how their duties should be performed during the quarantine curfew-imposed period.

Sri Lanka was placed under a ten-day from 10.00 pm yesterday (August 20) until 4.00 am on August 30 (August 30).

It states that COVID vaccination program will go ahead without interruption and that the members of public should be given permission to travel to respective vaccination centres.