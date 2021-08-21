Sri Lanka registers 2,785 new cases of COVID-19

As many as 2,785 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far today (August 21), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 384,597.

At present, more than 54,000 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 323,390 today as 2,580 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands over 6,900.