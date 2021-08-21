Pakistan provides COVID medical equipment to Sri Lanka

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Major General (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning (August 21) at the Temple Trees.

He has handed over lifesaving COVID-19 medical equipment provided by the Government of Pakistan, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

The donation included 75 ventilators and 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines, manufactured in Pakistan.

The assistance of medical equipment is part of Pakistan’s SAARC COVID-19 emergency assistance to support regional efforts in the common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM’s Office stated further.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa, on behalf of the Sri Lankan government, has thanked Pakistan for the generous contribution and reiterated the continued strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

“This is a robust expression of solidarity and support to Sri Lankan sisters and brothers in their fight against COVID-19 from the people and Government of Pakistan,” the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo said in a statement.

During the visit, the High Commissioner has highlighted the Pakistani government’s vision of regional partnerships for peace and sustainable development while reiterating its strong commitment to address the impact of the pandemic jointly with the regional countries particularly with friendly country Sri Lanka.