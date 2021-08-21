Sri Lanka has registered 198 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (August 20).

This is the highest number of deaths reported within a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 7,183.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 117 males and 81 females.

None among the victims are aged below 30 years while 44 of them are aged between 30-59 years and 154 others are aged 60 and above.