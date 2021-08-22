Laugfs Gas available in market from Monday

Domestic Liquid Petroleum (LP) Gas cylinders will be released to the market without any shortage from Monday (August 23), State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

The State Minister mentioned this speaking to the media following an inspection tour of the Laugfs Gas Filling Station in Mabima.

Laugfs Gas has been facing a gas shortage in the market in recent days due to the suspension of its production.

State Minister Alagiyawanna said that with the approval of the government to increase the price, Laugfs has been releasing gas to the market at the new price from August 20.