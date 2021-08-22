452 quarantine regulation violators arrested

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 452 more people within the last 24 hours for failing to follow health protocols including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while in public.

Reportedly, a total of 56,294 arrests with regard to the aforementioned offenses have been made since October 30, last year.

After the interprovincial travel restrictions were tightened last week, the police have beefed up monitoring at the 13 roadblocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province.

As many as 236 vehicles and 430 people have been allowed to leave the Western Province borders following inspections by the police.

In addition, 403 vehicles and 698 individuals have been allowed to enter the Western Province.