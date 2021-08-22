Variant mutations do not affect vaccine effectiveness - Prof. Neelika Malavige

August 22, 2021   05:38 pm

Viruses are subject to certain genetic mutations when they spread rapidly, says Prof. Neelika Malavige of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Sciences of Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of Sri Jayawardenepura.

However, these mutations do not have an effect against the vaccines, Prof. Malavige added.

“As any virus spreads rapidly, certain genetic mutations can occur, including the Delta variant. Many of the mutations in those viruses are not so important and should not be preoccupied with them.

There are four mutations of the Delta variant in Sri Lanka. They do not affect the effectiveness of the vaccine. This delta variant has now spread to the Western and other provinces of Sri Lanka.”

