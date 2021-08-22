Vaccination of persons between 18-30 to commence in September

The government has planned to commence the vaccination of people between the ages of 18 and 30 years in the second week of September.

Joining the media briefing today (August 22), Acting Chief of the Epidemiology Unit, Dr. Samitha Ginige said that 3.2 million people belong to that age group.

He said, “Our population over the age of 30 years is 11.5 million. We need 23 million to give them both doses. At the present, we have received 19.5 million vaccines. The remaining doses can be obtained within the next two weeks. Our goal is to give both doses to everyone over the age of 30 by the first week of September. We are successfully reaching that goal.

Today, 99% of the population over 30 has completed the first dose. Further, 48% of the group over 30 have been given the second dose”