The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka soared yet again as a record high of 183 new fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Saturday (August 21).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 7,366.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 107 males and 76 females.

As many as 136 deaths were reported among the elderly people who are aged above 60 years.

In addition, 45 individuals aged between 30-59 years and two females below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.