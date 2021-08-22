Sri Lanka sees new record high with over 4,000 daily COVID cases

Sri Lanka reported its highest count of daily COVID-19 cases today (August 22) as total infections confirmed within the day exceeded 4,000.

According to official data, 4,282 novel coronavirus cases have been detected today.

The Government Information Department confirmed 3,110 positive cases earlier today, followed by 1,172 more. The new development brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases tally to 390,000.

At present, 40,475 active cases are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 342,159 and the death toll now stands at 7,366.