Sri Lanka receives more Pfizer jabs

Sri Lanka has received another consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning (23).

A consignment of 76,000 doses of the vaccine arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today via a Qatar Airways cargo flight, Ada Derana reporter said.

Sri Lanka had also received 100,000 doses of the US-manufactured Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on August 09 and August 16.

Meanwhile state minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says that another 01 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (24).

This brings the total number of Sinopharm vaccines purchased by the SPC and received as donations to 15.7 million doses.