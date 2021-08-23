Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that showers will occur at few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (23).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. while showers or thundershowers will occur in the Northern Province in the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara. Showers or thundershowers can be expected in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the Met. Department said.