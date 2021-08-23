Sri Lanka naval ship arrives with shipment of medical oxygen

Sri Lanka Navy Ship ‘Shakthi’ carrying 40 tonnes of medical oxygen from India, arrived at the Colombo Port this morning (23), according to the navy spokesman.

The Sri Lanka Naval Ship had left Trincomalee harbour for Chennai port in India on 17th August for the shipment of medical-grade oxygen while it had reached the port of Chennai on 18th August.

Taking the delivery of oxygen, the ship departed Chennai on 20th August and was scheduled to arrive in Colombo today with approximately 40 tonnes of liquid oxygen consignment.

Meanwhile in response to a request from Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, to assist the prompt dispatch of medical-grade oxygen, Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Shakti’ had arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday with a batch of medical-grade oxygen, ordered from India.

Accordingly, the ship which left the Visakhapatnam Port with freight of approximately 100 tonnes of liquid oxygen on 19th August 2021, arrived at the port of Colombo last evening (22).

The visiting ship was welcomed adhering to COVID-19 protocols in effect, at the port of Colombo by Sri Lanka Navy. Upon unloading the 05 containers of medical grade oxygen brought in, the ship is scheduled to depart the island on Monday (23), carrying the empty containers back.