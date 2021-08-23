Another 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive tomorrow

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says that another one million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (24).

This will increase the total number of Sinopharm vaccines purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) and received as donations to 15.7 million doses, he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo says that China will supply another 3 million jabs by the end of August, including the 1 million doses scheduled to arrive on Tuesday (24), to continue Sri Lanka’s vaccination drive at this critical juncture.

In a twitter message, it said that as of August 21, a total of 13.98 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine have been administered, and that this is 95% of the total 14.7 million doses that Sri Lanka has received so far.

Meanwhile Sri Lanka had received another consignment of 76,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning (23).

The vaccine consignment had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today via a Qatar Airways cargo flight.

Sri Lanka had also received consignments of the US-manufactured Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on August 09 and August 16.