Over 500 arrested for violating quarantine laws

August 23, 2021   08:42 am

Sri Lanka Police says that another 502 persons have been arrested for violating the quarantine curfew and quarantine regulations within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of individuals arrested thus far in connection with quarantine law violations in the country to 56,796.

Meanwhile the police said that 757 vehicles and 1,509 persons were stopped and checked at roadblocks established at 13 exit and entry points to the Western Province within yesterday.  

