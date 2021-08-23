Distribution of Rs 2,000 allowance commences today

August 23, 2021   09:46 am

The government plans to give an allowance of Rs 2,000 to those who have lost their livelihood due to the imposition of the quarantine curfew.

The distribution of the allowance commences today (August 23) and all necessary provisions have been made to the District Secretaries to provide the relevant allowance.

The Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation yesterday (August 22) issued a circular regarding the grant of the allowance.

Accordingly, only low-income families who do not receive any allowance from the government are eligible for this allowance.

The circular issued by the Presidential Task Force states that public servants, retirees, Samurdhi beneficiaries, the elderly, centenarians, and the disabled, who receive government allowances, are not eligible for this.

Accordingly, with the assistance of the Divisional Coordinating Committees and the Rural Committees, the relevant allowance will be paid at the Grama Niladhari Division level under a suitable methodology.

