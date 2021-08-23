Peliyagoda Fish Market opens for wholesale trade

Peliyagoda Fish Market opens for wholesale trade

August 23, 2021   11:38 am

The Peliyagoda Central Fish Market Complex was opened for wholesale trade from today (August 23).

Its traders’ association stated that the operations at the market are carried out in accordance with issued health guidelines.

Jayasiri Wickramaarachchi, President of the Peliyagoda Central Fish Market Traders’ Association said, “We resumed wholesale trading as per usual. From here on we will only do wholesale trade entirely. The Peliyagoda Central Fish Market Complex is a safe place.”

Meanwhile, the government announced yesterday that all dedicated economic centers in the country will be open for wholesale trade on August 24 and 25.

