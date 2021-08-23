Woman clubbed to death and buried over conflict with paramour

Ambagasdowa Police have launched an investigation into the case of a woman being clubbed to death in the Medahinna area in Ambagasdowa.

The police had reportedly received a tip-off that a woman had been murdered and buried on August 16.

The murder suspect had been arrested yesterday (August 22), Police Media Division stated.

The victim is a 36-year-old woman residing in Kandeela, Kodakumbura area.

It has been revealed that a conflict over an extra-marital affair between the victim and suspect had led to the suspect clubbing the woman to death.