No complications to pregnant women from COVID-19 vaccine - Dr. Sanath Lanerolle

August 23, 2021   01:45 pm

The COVID-19 vaccine does not cause any complications in pregnant women, obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Sanath Lanerolle assures.

Nearly 5,000 pregnant women are currently infected with the COVID-19 virus in Sri Lanka, he pointed out, adding that vaccination is the only way to protect oneself from the virus.

Dr. Lanerolle said, “We are asked what the best vaccine is. The best vaccine is the first vaccine you receive. There is no scientific evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause problems in the womb of pregnant women.”

Specialist Dr. Sanath Lanerolle further said that the clinical practice of pregnant women will continue despite the curfew being in place.

