President obtains blessings at Temple of the Tooth Relic

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa engaged in religious observances at Dalada Maligawa, Kandy last evening (22) and obtained blessings from the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The President was received by Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela upon his arrival to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The final Randoli Perahera of the Dalada Maligawa paraded the streets last evening (22) and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and First Lady Ioma Rajapaksa joined to witness the Perahera from outside the President’s House, Kandy.