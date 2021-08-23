Sri Lanka reports 2,222 more Covid-19 recoveries

The Ministry of Health reports that another 2,222 patients who were being treated for Covid-19 infections have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This increases the country’s total Covid-19 recoveries to 344,381 while the current number of infected patients under medical care and home-based care is 38,253.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed a total of 390,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus while the death toll from the virus has risen to 7,366.