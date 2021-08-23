Rishad named as 5th suspect in death of teenage domestic worker

August 23, 2021   04:26 pm

Former minister Rishad Bathiudeen has been named as the fifth suspect in the case pertaining to the death of a 16-year-old domestic worker at his residence. 

Meanwhile the four suspects including the MP’s wife who were arrested following investigations into the teenage girl’s death have been further remanded until September 06.

They were ordered to be re-remanded when the case was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’ Court today (23).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories