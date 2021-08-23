Rishad named as 5th suspect in death of teenage domestic worker

Former minister Rishad Bathiudeen has been named as the fifth suspect in the case pertaining to the death of a 16-year-old domestic worker at his residence.

Meanwhile the four suspects including the MP’s wife who were arrested following investigations into the teenage girl’s death have been further remanded until September 06.

They were ordered to be re-remanded when the case was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’ Court today (23).