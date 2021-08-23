India plans to set up pharma plants in Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lankan top diplomats have discussed the opportunity to set up pharmaceutical manufacturing plants of India in the island nation.

This had been discussed when the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay called on the new Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris after his assumption of duties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Peiris has expressed appreciation and continuous support being provided by India for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Peiris had thanked the Government of India for supplying emergency consignments of liquid oxygen from east Indian ports, even by using Indian naval ships.

The discussion also centered on enhancing religious tourism, the Foreign Ministry said. Foreign Minister Peiris also appreciated the offer of US$ 15 million by the Government of India to preserve and promote Buddhist cultural sites in Sri Lanka and expressed interest in the early implementation of the offer.

Both sides had also discussed the possibility of the early convening of the Indo-Lanka Joint Commission, which was last convened in 2016. It was agreed that the six Working Groups under the Joint Commission, covering specific subject areas under education, science & technology, tourism, trade & investment, fisheries, and the power sector, should meet at the earliest feasible opportunity.

Matters relating to fisheries were also discussed and both sides agreed to search for a meaningful, pragmatic solution to the issues. Indian assistance to develop fisheries harbors in Sri Lanka was greatly appreciated.

Both parties highlighted the pivotal importance of relations between Sri Lanka and India which have stood the test of time as close neighbors and expressed satisfaction at the current level of cooperation and resolved to raise bilateral relations in multiple sectors to even higher levels.