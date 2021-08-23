Cabinet, parliamentarians to donate August salaries to fight COVID-19

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to donate the entire Cabinet’s salary of one month to the COVID-19 fund.

The relevant proposal had been submitted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the parliamentarians of the entire cabinet will donate their August salaries to the country’s COVID-19 fund, Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said.

Earlier it was reported that the parliamentarians of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also plan to donate their August salaries to buy medical equipment necessary to treat COVID-19 patients.

SJB General Secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that this decision was taken following a discussion last night (August 22).

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) have also offered their salary to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that this decision was taken in response to the request made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to prepare for sacrifices from the people.

In addition, Amamraweera said that he hopes to use his salary to provide relief to the people of the Hambantota district until the end of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In addition, Ministers Bandula Gunawardena, S. M. Chandrasena, and State Minister Sisira Jayakody had earlier stated that they would donate this month’s salary to the COVID-19 Fund.