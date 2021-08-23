Sri Lanka reports 194 more coronavirus fatalities

August 23, 2021   08:27 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 194 coronavirus-related deaths for August 22, increasing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 7,560.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 91 males and 103 females.

None of the victims are below the age of 30 while another 49 are between the ages of 30 and 59.

The remaining 145 are aged 60 years and above. 

