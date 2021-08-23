SLPP General Secretary hits out at the spineless ministers in Cabinet

Writing letters calling for a lockdown after unanimously agreeing at Cabinet meetings not to impose lockdowns is a lowly act, MP Sagara Kariyawasam charges.

The General Secretary of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) called out certain cabinet ministers over the matter at a press conference held at the SLPP headquarters today (August 23).

“After all the cabinet ministers unanimously decided not to close the country at last Monday’s cabinet meeting, some of the ministers who had raised their hands in favor of that decision have written to the government asking for an immediate lockdown. This is a very lowly act.

It is a grave situation if some are spineless to speak up at Cabinet meetings and the writes letters and releases them to the media before it reaches the President.”

Kariyawasam added that SLPP is very disappointed that the country had to be closed.

Joining the press conference, Minister of Power and Energy Gamini Lokuge added, “The entire Opposition is asking for a lockdown. Even some of us are also supporting it. I am very disappointed.

[They] agree with the President during the Cabinet and then go out and sign papers calling for lockdowns. But the President is not informed [of their opinion] in the Cabinet.”

Lokuge says that it seems as if they have fallen prey to an international hand.

“Some may be thinking that they can do the same thing as the Taliban did. It seems that the international community seems to be taking over our people very fast”, the Minister added.