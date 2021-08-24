Sri Lanka moves up to 13th place in global COVID death rankings, just below US

Sri Lanka has moved up to the 13th position in the rankings of the global COVID-19 fatalities that occur daily.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka on March 11, 2020, the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases was recorded yesterday (August 22); that was with 4,304 new cases.

This was also the first time the number of COVID-19 infections reported within a day exceeded 4,000.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed yesterday that another 183 COVID-19 deaths had been reported on August 21. Sri Lanka today (August 23) confirmed 194 coronavirus deaths that were reported yesterday.

Accordingly, the ‘worldometer’ website reports that Sri Lanka has risen to the 13th position in the world in terms of daily COVID-19 deaths.

In the 12th position is the United States of America.

In the past 24 hours, only 198 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the United States, despite having a population of 3.3 billion.

This clearly indicates the severity of the pandemic situation in Sri Lanka, where there is only a population of 21.8 million.