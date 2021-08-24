Sinopharm vaccine shipment with 1 million doses arrives in Sri Lanka

Another shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the government of Sri Lanka has arrived on the island this morning (August 24).

A special cargo flight chartered by the SriLankan Airlines touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) carrying 1 million doses of the China-made vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo stated that China expects to supply another 2 million jabs by the end of August, to continue Sri Lanka’s vaccination drive at this critical juncture.

Earlier this month, China also delivered two shipments of Sinopharm vaccines containing more than 3 million doses to Sri Lanka.

According to reports, the island nation has thus far received 15.7 million Sinopharm doses in total.