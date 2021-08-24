More than 600 under arrest over quarantine law violations

More than 600 under arrest over quarantine law violations

August 24, 2021   09:05 am

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 639 more people between 6.00 am on Monday (Aug. 23) and 6.00 am today (Aug. 24) for failing to adhere to quarantine regulations.

Reportedly, a total of 57,435 arrests pertaining to quarantine law violations have been made since October 30, last year.

In the meantime, the police have inspected 1,369 vehicles and 2,284 people in total at the Western Province borders.

Inspections at 13 road blocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province were beefed up to prevent people from crossing the provincial borders without unlawfully.

