Several foreign ambassadors and high commissioners in Sri Lanka recently called on new Foreign Minister, Prof. G.L. Peiris following his assumption of duties.

During the Foreign Minister’s meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation Denis Chaibi, he discussed Sri Lanka’s wide-ranging cooperation with the EU in the political and economic spheres.

Foreign Minister Peiris discussed EU support to Sri Lanka in addressing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed his sincere appreciation for the EU’s contribution to the COVAX facility in supporting global vaccine equity and research. EU Ambassador Chaibi apprised Foreign Minister Peiris on EU support and collaboration in the aftermath of the X-Press Pearl marine environmental disaster off the coast of Sri Lanka, as well as in enhancing Sri Lanka’s disaster preparedness in the future.

Sri Lanka’s regular engagement within the EU-Sri Lanka Joint Commission framework, as well as constructive cooperation existing under the EU GSP Plus monitoring process, including action underway by the Government on issues of relevance, were also discussed. Reference was made in this regard to upcoming EU missions to Sri Lanka, and to the convening of relevant working groups under the Joint Commission umbrella.

Foreign Minister Peiris reiterated the significance of EU-Sri Lanka trade relations which continues to be mutually beneficial with potential for further expansion. Matters related to cooperation in the fishery sector were also discussed.

China

When the Chinese Ambassador, Qi Zhenhonon Friday called on Foreign Minister Peiris, he requested China’s assistance for the immediate supply of liquid oxygen to meet the increasing demand.

While thanking the Government of China for the continued support provided to Sri Lanka, Prof. Peiris discussed priorities for enhancing the relations between the two countries across the full spectrum.

The Ambassador Zhenhong extended sincere felicitations to the Foreign Minister on his new role and reiterated China’s continued commitment to assist the socio-economic development in Sri Lanka as well as the COVID-19 mitigating efforts of the Government of Sri Lanka.

The discussions centered on COVID-19 cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, economic development, poverty eradication and multilateral cooperation.



United States

During the meeting with the US Ambassador to Alaina Teplitz, the Foreign Minister thanked the United States for the assistance extended to combat COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate the environmental and socio-economic impact of the MV X-Press Pearl disaster and sought further cooperation.

He welcomed the recent tripartite Letter of Cooperation between the EDB, the USAID and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce under the PARTNER programme to offer training for Development Officers of the EDB. also welcomed private sector investments from the United States in Sri Lanka.

Other bilateral matters, including convening of US-Sri Lanka Partnership Dialogue, Joint Commission of Trade & Investment Framework Agreement and US- Sri Lanka Sectoral Dialogues were also discussed in detail.



Japan

Calling on Foreign Minister Peiris, Ambassador of Japan Akira Sugiyama reiterated Japan’s continued support and cooperation to Sri Lanka.

Japan is committed to complete all ongoing development projects on time, and accelerate the implementation of impending projects despite challenges posed by the pandemic, he said further.

Foreign Minister Peiris thanked the Government and the people of Japan for extending steadfast support to Sri Lanka at its all-difficult times. Japan is a valuable partner of Sri Lanka in its fight against the Covid -19 pandemic, and the 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines recently donated to Sri Lanka by Japan were immensely useful to conduct an uninterrupted vaccination programme within the Western province in Sri Lanka.

Recalling Mr. Yasushi Akashi’s valuable contribution during the peace negotiations as a special envoy of the Government of Japan, Minister Peiris thanked Japan for understanding the ground realities in the country and its mediatory role in the international fora to find permanent solutions for the reconciliation and human rights issue in Sri Lanka.

While agreeing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year in a fitting manner, Foreign Minister Peiris and Ambassador Sugiyama both agreed to work tirelessly to enhance trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts between the two countries to a further height.



Russia

When Ambassador of the Russian Federation Yuri B. Materiy paid a courtesy call Sri Lankan Foreign Minister underscored the importance of Sri Lanka’s longstanding friendship and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia, and expressed appreciation for Russia’s support to Sri Lanka on issues of principle and relevance in multilateral fora.

The Foreign Minister’s sentiments were reciprocated by Ambassador Materiy who congratulated Foreign Minister Peiris on his appointment, and reiterated Russia’s interest in further expanding bilateral relations in multiple sectors including trade, investment and tourism, energy, science and technology, defence and counter-terrorism.

The meeting entailed reference to upcoming political consultations between the two Foreign Ministries; convening of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation; and commemoration of the 65th anniversary of Sri Lanka–Russia diplomatic relations in 2022.

The two sides agreed on the importance of pursuing shared solutions to common challenges faced by humanity today with the COVID -19 pandemic.



Pakistan

Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Major General Muhammad Saad Khattak (Retd.), calling on Sri Lanka’s new Foreign Minister, briefed him on the situation in Afghanistan.

He emphasized that the Taliban has assured the safety of foreign nationals in Afghanistan and has also made a pledge that rights of women and children would be protected.

The High Commissioner also said Pakistan hopes that Afghanistan would soon establish a peaceful government structure and integrate with the rest of the world.

Foreign Minister Peiris informed High Commissioner Khattak that Sri Lanka is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and making arrangements in coordination with other friendly nations and international organizations to evacuate Sri Lankans from that country. Minister Peiris also sought assistance from the Government of Pakistan to evacuate Sri Lankan nationals from Afghanistan, to which High Commissioner Khattak responded by assuring that the fullest support would be extended by his government in that context.

Foreign Minister Peiris and the Pakistan High Commissioner Khattak discussed further scope for enhancing trade and investment opportunities between both countries under the bilateral Free Trade Agreement as well as through joint initiatives aimed at promotion of investments.

Foreign Minister Peiris appreciated the training opportunities provided by the Pakistan government for the Sri Lanka defence forces and scholarships for Sri Lankan students for their higher studies, and stressed that those opportunities and cooperation in defence matters should be further increased in the coming years.

They also explored a wide range of areas of mutual interest in which the existing longstanding ties between the two countries could be diversified into new projects advancing joint collaboration.