Sri Lanka to import oxygen on a weekly basis

August 24, 2021   11:03 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to import medical oxygen needed to treat COVID-19 patients, on a weekly basis.

Accordingly, 300,000 liters of liquid medical oxygen will be imported per week.

The decision has been made due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 in the country and the increasing number of patients who are dependent on oxygen.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated this at a media briefing held today (August 24) to inform on cabinet decisions.

Previously, the government decided to import 350,000 liters of liquid medical oxygen per month.

That was in addition to an import of 120,000 liters of oxygen.

