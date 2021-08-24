Tourist visa to be granted up to 180 days at once, cabinet decides

The Cabinet approval has been granted to issue tourist visa licenses valid for 180 days for tourists who arrive via electronic visa approvals.

At the Cabinet meeting held on January 04, it was decided to link the Sri Lanka Tourist Mobile App under the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority to the visa application process through ‘Online Electronic Tourist Visa Activation System (ETA)’.

Accordingly, tourists who apply for visas via the app will be granted visa licenses valid for up to 180 days.

At the recent Cabinet meeting, ministers approved the resolution submitted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the Defence Minister, for the issuance of the tourist Visa mentioned above subject to the following charges.