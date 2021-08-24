Cabinet decision on teachers salary anomalies announced next week

August 24, 2021   02:21 pm

The decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on the salary anomaly issue of teachers and principals will be announced next week.

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dullas Alahapperuma stated this at the media briefing held today (24) to inform cabinet decisions.

The report submitted by the Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to look into the salary issue was presented to the Cabinet yesterday (August 23).

Accordingly, a decision will be taken regarding the relevant report at the Cabinet meeting next week, said Minister Alahapperuma.

However, the Ceylon Teachers’ Union says that they will be intensifying the trade union action that has been initiated due to the lack of a positive response to their demands.

Its general secretary, Joseph Stalin, said the government was deliberately avoiding resolving their issues.

