No decision to slash public, private sector employee salaries  Dullas

The government has not taken a decision to deduct the salaries of any public or private sector employees, Minister Dullas Alahapperuma reiterated today (August 24).

Addressing the media briefing to announce the Cabinet decisions this morning, the minister stated that no politician in the government has put forward such proposal.

There is no truth in the reports which alleged of such decision, the cabinet spokesperson said adding that the move to donate the August salaries of parliamentarians of the entire Cabinet is not a move to lead to up to pay cuts in the state sector.

Ever since the COVID-19 fund was set up, all Cabinet ministers have been donating Rs. 10,000 per month to the trust, while other chairpersons of Provincial Councils and Pradeshiya Sabha also made continuous contributions to it, Minister Alahapperuma added.