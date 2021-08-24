Sri Lankan politicians, foreign leaders pay tribute to Mangala Samaraweera

Tributes and condolence messages have poured in from government and opposition politicians as well as from foreign leaders and diplomats, after former Sri Lankan minister and veteran politician Mangala Samaraweera passed away today at the age of 65.

The former foreign minister passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Colombo due to COVID-19 related complications.

A proponent of liberal democratic politics, Samaraweera held many senior Cabinet positions since 1994, including the ministry of finance. He stepped down from politics last year.

Samaraweera, who was Sri Lanka’s foreign minister twice between 2005 and 2007 and from 2015-2017, had also served as the country’s finance minister from 2017 to 2019.

He was the second highest ranking Sri Lankan politician to succumb to coronavirus after the death of former parliamentary speaker WJM Lokubandara.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Mangala Samaraweera. In a Facebook post he said:

“I am deeply saddened to hear the sudden demise of Mangala Samaraweera, a former Minister of the United National Party and a former Member of Parliament, an honored politician who made a significant contribution to the Sri Lankans by launching great transformations in the course of Sri Lankan politics. I express my deepest condolences on his passing.”

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also paid tribute to his friend and colleague stating that “today we have lost a great leader, a man who loved this nation”.

In a twitter message, he said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of my friend & colleague Mangala Samaraweera. Today we have lost a great leader, a man who loved this nation. I thank him for his service to Sri Lanka. My condolences to his family. May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbhana.”

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa took to twitter to pay tribute to his late friend.

“Dear Mangala Samaraweera, you were a man of the age who respected humanity and was committed to the vision you believed in according to your conscience. May you attain Nibbana!,” he tweeted.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader also issued a message of condolence on the passing of the former minister.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena also paid tribute to Samaraweera in a twitter message and said, “Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Former Minister Mangala Samaraweera who was a humble human being and strong advocate for democracy and reconciliation. My prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends grieving this loss.”

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said he was deeply grieved at the passing away of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera. “A warm and generous personality and a true friend of India. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera.



A warm and generous personality and a true friend of India.



Former Indian Foreign Secretary and former Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Nirupama Rao also paid tribute to the former Sri Lankan foreign minister.

“So very, very sad to hear this. Mangala Samaraweera was an outstanding representative of his country, balanced and mature of judgement and a great proponent of Sri Lanka-India friendship and understanding. May he rest in peace. Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

India’s Ambassador to US and former Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu said: “A big loss of an affectionate human, good friend and a gentleman politician! We will miss you. RIP Mangala Samaraweera.”

A big loss of an affectionate human, good friend and a gentleman politician! We will miss you.

Former UK High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris tweeted saying, “Saddened to hear of the death of Mangala Samaraweera, proud Sri Lankan, capable leader, warm-hearted and generous friend and host. On each of the many occasions we met an unfailingly determined and committed champion of human rights and reconciliation in his beloved island.”

The British High Commission in Colombo also paid tribute to the veteran politician. “Deeply saddened by the death of former Minister Mangala Samaraweera and we extend our condolences to his family and friends. His hard work to strengthen the UK-SL relationship and his commitment to achieve post-war reconciliation in Sri Lanka, will not be forgotten.”

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz also extended her condolences: “My deepest condolences to family, friends, and the Sri Lankan people on the passing of Mangala Samaraweera - a patriot, a humanitarian, and a leader. His passion for peace and democracy are an inspiration that shall not be extinguished.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Atul Keshap paid tribute to the “most fearless, decent, visionary, and big-hearted diplomat” he ever met.

“Dear @MangalaLK, I am plunged into grief over your passing. I will always cherish and hold in my heart the memories of happier and hopeful times together. You were the most fearless, decent, visionary, and big-hearted diplomat I ever met. May your beautiful soul attain Nirvana,” he tweeted.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also expressed his condolence saying, “Saddened to hear of the passing of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera. He was a dedicated public servant who contributed greatly to Sri Lanka and a strong advocate of Maldives-Sri Lanka friendship. Condolences to his loved ones and the Sri Lankan people.”

Erik Solheim, former peace negotiator, who acted as the main facilitator of the peace process in Sri Lanka from 1998 to 2005, paid tribute to his ‘old friend’.

“I am so saddened! Mangala Samaraweera passed away today. Mangala was my old friend, always working for peace. He was one of the best and most decent Sri Lankan Flag of Sri Lanka politicians of his generation. He will be dearly missed! RIP,” he said in a tweet.

I am so saddened!

Mangala Samaraweera passed away today.

Swiss Ambassador to Sri Lanka Dominik Furgler said: “The news of the passing of Mangala Samaraweera fills us with great sadness. During these difficult times, we like to extend our condolences to his family and the Sri Lankan people. We will always remember him as an inspirational leader, great patriot and true partner.”

Sri Lankan politicians from the ruling party as well as those from the opposition united in paying tribute to the veteran politician.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella paid tribute to “a true political maverick”.

“In yet another tragic outcome of the #COVID19SL pandemic, my colleague Mangala Samaraweera has passed away. It is the loss of another great leader, a true political maverick. We may not have agreed on policy, but he always had my respect,” he tweeted.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry, in twitter message, expressed deepest condolences on the passing away of former Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Mangala Samaraweera.

State Minister of Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya stated that, “Despite not agreeing with him on his political views, I will remember Mangala Samaraweera for being a Politician with great political acumen. Moreso, he was a gentleman and a wonderful human being. I pray that he attains the supreme bliss of Nibbana!”

Despite not agreeing with him on his political views, I will remember Mangala Samaraweera for being a Politician with great political acumen.



Moreso, he was a gentleman and a wonderful human being.



State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara tweeted: “My Deepest Condolences to my friend Mangala Samaraweera. May you attain the supreme bliss of nibbana.”

State Minister Dr. Nalaka Godahewa also tweeted saying, “Sad to hear about the departure of another very experienced politician; a man who always stood for what he believed in. Rest In Peace Hon Mangala Samaraweera.”

State Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said he was saddened to hear the loss of dormer Minister Mangala Samaraweera. “His Dedication and Contribution for the Matara District and the Country will be remembered. May He Attain the Supreme Bliss of Nirvana.”

SJB MP Harshana Rajakaruna said: “I am deeply saddened to hear that former Minister Mangala Samaraweera has passed away. I would like to offer my condolences to those closest to him, on behalf of myself and the people of Gampaha. May you attain the supreme bliss of Nirvana.”

SJB parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva paid tribute to the former minister on twitter:

“As my boss at @MFA_SriLanka I got to know @MangalaLK for who he really was. What a professional. What an amazing human being. Honest to the core, always stood for truth n justice. I saw his unwavering commitment to reconciliation first hand. #SriLanka’s loss is irreplaceable.”

Former Prime Minister and UNP MP Ranil Wickremesinghe posted a message of condolence on his official twitter account.

“Mangala Samaraweera’s untimely demise is a great loss to the nation, the United National Party and to me, personally.

When I telephoned him yesterday afternoon, I told him that I was looking forward to meeting him on recovery. But it was not to be – as the uncontrolled pandemic raging in the country had claimed his life by this morning.

Mangala was an outstanding politician who always stood firm for his convictions which involved a Sri Lanka where all were free and equal and where human rights were upheld. He had an innovative mind that could think out of the box. Mangala was also a great communicator who championed reconciliation amongst all our peoples. In the Cabinet of 2015 to 2019, he was a key figure who handled the portfolios of Foreign Affairs and Finance with immense dexterity.”

Watch former minister Mangala Samaraweeras final television interview with Derana 360 below.