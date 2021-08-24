Janaka Wakkumbura tests positive for COVID-19

State Minister of Development of Minor Crops-related Industries and Export Promotion Janaka Wakkumbura has contracted COVID-19, Ada Derana learns.

On August 22, the lawmaker announced that he is under self-isolating after his daughter tested positive in a rapid antigen test.

Accordingly, the state minister was referred to a PCR yesterday, which confirmed that he is positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, several Members of Parliament including Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera and MPs Rohana Dissanayake, Tissa Kuttiarachchi, Dilip Wedaarachchi and Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam also tested positive for the virus.

In the meantime, veteran politician Mangala Samaraweera, who was under medical care for COVID-19, passed away today (Aug. 24). The former finance minister was 65 years old at the time of his demise.