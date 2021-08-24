Sri Lanka’s coronavirus fatality count shot past the 7,500th mark as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed another 190 deaths reported yesterday (August 23).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 7,750.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 113 males and 77 females.

Two of the victims are aged below 30 years, while 38 victims are aged between 30-59 years, and 150 are aged 60 and above.