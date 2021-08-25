705 more people arrested for flouting quarantine regulations

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 705 more people between 6.00 am on Tuesday (Aug. 25) and 6.00 am today (Aug. 25) for failing to adhere to quarantine regulations.

Reportedly, a total of 58,414 arrests pertaining to quarantine law violations have been made since October 30, last year.

In the meantime, the police have inspected 1,028 vehicles and 1,807 people in total at the Western Province borders.

Inspections at 13 road blocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province were beefed up to prevent people from crossing the provincial borders without unlawfully.