Emirates to resume Colombo - Malé flights from September

Emirates has announced the resumption of its Colombo - Malé service from September 01, which will further support Maldives’ tourism industry and Sri Lanka as it opens up for tourism.

The daily service between the two cities will be an extension of its Dubai-Malé flight EK652 to Colombo, with the return flight EK653 operating from Colombo to Dubai via Malé.

Emirates flight EK652 will depart Dubai at 09:45hrs daily, arrive in Malé at 15:00hrs and depart the Maldivian capital at 16:35hrs for Colombo, arriving in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital at 18:30hrs. The return flight EK653 will depart Colombo at 20:35hrs, arrive in Malé at 21:35hrs and depart for Dubai at 23:00hrs to arrive at Emirates’ home base at 02:00hrs the following day, local time.

The airline will operate all flights utilising its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft in three-class configuration.

By mid-October, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag carrier will also increase its services between Malé and Dubai to four daily flights.

Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network, in a safe and sustainable manner and has resumed passenger services to over 120 passenger destinations, allowing travellers to conveniently connect to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.

A longstanding contributor to the growth of tourism and the export industries of the two countries, Emirates has operated flights to Sri Lanka and the Maldives for 35 and 34 years respectively, and has also played a key role in the transport of vaccines and other essentials needed to combat the spread of the pandemic in the region.