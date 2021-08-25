Two arrested with sugar unfit for human consumption

The Consumer Affairs Authority has apprehended 02 individuals with a stock of sugar unfit for human consumption.

The raid was carried out on a tip-off received by the Western Provincial Intelligence Division.

The stock of sugar had been being transported from Pettah to Kalmunai when the raid was carried out

Nearly 200 sacks of sugar unfit for human consumption had been seized.

Further investigations have revealed that the consignment of sugar had been planned for sale after being transported to Kalmunai.