Two arrested with sugar unfit for human consumption

Two arrested with sugar unfit for human consumption

August 25, 2021   11:54 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority has apprehended 02 individuals with a stock of sugar unfit for human consumption.

The raid was carried out on a tip-off received by the Western Provincial Intelligence Division.

The stock of sugar had been being transported from Pettah to Kalmunai when the raid was carried out

Nearly 200 sacks of sugar unfit for human consumption had been seized.

Further investigations have revealed that the consignment of sugar had been planned for sale after being transported to Kalmunai.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories