Air Force Commander goes into self-quarantine

August 25, 2021   01:58 pm

Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal Sudharshana Pathirana has entered into a self-quarantine process.

This is due to several individuals who came in contact with the Commander have recently been identified to have been infected with COVID-19.

Subsequently, the Commander of the Air Force has subjected himself to self-quarantine.

An Air Force spokesman said that Air Marshal Sudharshana Pathirana is currently into his second week of quarantine and has been attending to matters in office while under quarantine.

