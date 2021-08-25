Air Force Commander goes into self-quarantine
August 25, 2021 01:58 pm
Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal Sudharshana Pathirana has entered into a self-quarantine process.
This is due to several individuals who came in contact with the Commander have recently been identified to have been infected with COVID-19.
Subsequently, the Commander of the Air Force has subjected himself to self-quarantine.
An Air Force spokesman said that Air Marshal Sudharshana Pathirana is currently into his second week of quarantine and has been attending to matters in office while under quarantine.