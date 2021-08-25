Sri Lanka’s coronavirus caseload has now exceeded the grim milestone of 400,000, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry confirmed today (August 25).

Reportedly, a total of 4,484 persons have been verified to be positive for the COVID-19 infection following PCR and Rapid Antigen tests during the last 04 days.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has recorded 403,285 cases of coronavirus cases since its beginning in March 2020.

Meanwhile, with 348,930 recoveries, a total of 46,605 infected persons are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 7,750 deaths from the coronavirus so far.