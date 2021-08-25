Economic centers to reopen on the weekend

The government has decided to reopen the Dedicated Economic Centers island-wide again in the coming weekend, State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa said.

It was recently decided that all Dedicated Economic Centers will be open for two days, August 24 and 25, for wholesale trade.

It has now been decided that they will open again on August 28 (Saturday) and August 29 (Sunday).

However, this too will only be available for wholesale trading.