President appoints advisory board to make recommendations on suspects held under PTA

A three-member advisory board has been appointed to study and make recommendations on releasing or granting bail to suspects who are incarcerated and detained over their involvement in terrorist activities.

The relevant advisory board was appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Attorney-at-Law Harigupta Rohanadeera, the Director-General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, stated that the appointments were made in accordance with Section 13 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) No. 48 of 1979.

Chaired by former Chief Justice Asoka de Silva, this panel will consist of retired High Court Judge A.A.R. Heiyanthuduwa and former Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath.