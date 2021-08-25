President appoints advisory board to make recommendations on suspects held under PTA

President appoints advisory board to make recommendations on suspects held under PTA

August 25, 2021   04:13 pm

A three-member advisory board has been appointed to study and make recommendations on releasing or granting bail to suspects who are incarcerated and detained over their involvement in terrorist activities.

The relevant advisory board was appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Attorney-at-Law Harigupta Rohanadeera, the Director-General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, stated that the appointments were made in accordance with Section 13 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) No. 48 of 1979.

Chaired by former Chief Justice Asoka de Silva, this panel will consist of retired High Court Judge A.A.R. Heiyanthuduwa and former Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories