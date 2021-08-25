IGP delivers statement on progress of probes into Easter attacks

A total of 311 suspects are currently in custody or under detention orders in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks, the Inspector-General of Police said today (August 25).

Delivering a special statement on the progress of the investigations into the deadly attacks, the IGP further stated that probes were conducted into 100,000 phone conversations involving the suspects.

Meanwhile, Rs. 365 million in cash and assets have been confiscated so far.