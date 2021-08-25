COVID: 3,390 new infections confirmed so far today

August 25, 2021   07:18 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 3,390 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (August 25).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of infections confirmed in the country so far to 406,675.

Sri Lanka’s total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 348,930 while the number of active cases currently under medical care at hospitals and at homes stands over 49,900.

